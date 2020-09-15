Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas step out for the first time since wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas seen publicly first time since her wedding in July

Actress Cressida Bonas, the former girlfriend of Prince Harry, has been seen publicly for the first time since her wedding on July 27, 2020.

Prince Harry, 35, who got married to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 and has a baby boy Archie, dated Cressida Bonas for three years until 2014.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old actress was spotted strolling through the streets of London sporting her new wedding band and a large engagement ring.

Cressida got married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley, a real estate agent on July 27, 2020 amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She had announced her engagement with Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August last year.

The Bye Bye Man actress looked gorgeous in white short-sleeved blouse and jeans.

Prince Harry and Cressida called it quits in 2014, however, the former lovebirds remain on good terms.

The actress had also attended the wedding ceremony of her ex to Meghan Markle in 2018.

