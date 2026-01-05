Nicola Peltz shares sweet moment cutting 31st birthday cake with dad

Nicola Peltz made her loyalties clear about where she wants to focus her energy as she celebrated her 31st birthday with her family in Florida, hosting a pink themed party.

The actress declared it was her 'best birthday yet, and said she was so grateful' in an Instagram post on Sunday, as she celebrated birthday with her husband Brooklyn and her billionaire parents-despite the ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his parents, David, 50, and Victoria, 51.

Nicola, who avoids public furore by turning off comments, shared a series a slew of snaps from the celebrations at her family's £76million estate.

In one photo, the actress, who turns 31 next week, posed with her parents, Nelson, 83, and Claudia, 70, as they prepared to tuck into her ballerina cake.

She also shared a quote that simply read: 'lucky' as she reflected on the happy day.

The celebration comes after Nicola publicly praised Brooklyn, 26, and said she was 'so grateful' for him following reports claiming he had declared his relationship with his parents was 'over'.

Brooklyn was tagged in the post as Nicola shared a loved-up photo of herself and her husband, believed to have been taken in Florida.

The couple displayed affection as they wrapped their arms around each other outdoors at sunset, with palm trees and a pastel orange sky behind them

While the Beckhams spent New Year's Eve at their Cotswolds home, Brooklyn and Nicola rang in 2026 partying in South Florida.