Andrew Le Page finds love again after Tasha Ghouri split

Andrew Le Page has officially confirmed his relationship with his new girlfriend, a gorgeous brunette actress called Hannah Peglar.

The couple decided to give their relationship time and recently spent first holiday together, jetting off to South Africa to mark New Year with a Safari adventure.

The Love Island's star, 30, took to the social media on Sunday to make the relationship official, sharing a series of loved-up snaps from their trip abroad.

The relationship reveal comes a year after his split from Tasha Ghouri, 27, who he met while he was on the show back in 2022.

Declaring his love, Andrew wrote: 'Couldn’t keep this one to myself anymore. The most beautiful girl inside and out, who makes me unbelievably happy. Still can’t believe our first holiday together was a safari, memories I’ll never forget'.

Hannah is a Leeds-based actress, dancer, and singer, also appeared as an extra on the hit Netflix series Sex Education in 2023.

The television personality sparked romance rumours with Hannah back in September after spending time in Dubai together.

Some of Andrew's Love Island pals took to the comment section to congratulate him of his new relationship.