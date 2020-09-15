Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

'Kurulus Osman' season 2 premiere date revealed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

'Kurulus Osman' season 2 premiere date revealed

The season 2 of Turkish historical drama series Kurulus Osman will premiere on November 4, 2020 after success of its first season.

According to reports, the second season of one of the world’s biggest historical dramas, will premiere on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. It will also start streaming online on the same date.

The makers of the drama series recently released the teaser trailer of Kurulus Osman and it has won the hearts of the fans.

Turkish star Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular role of Kurulus Osman, also shared the trailer of the drama on his Instagram handle.

He also revealed the drama series will go on air soon.

The trailer of the drama has received over 3.4 million views after it was released on YouTube on September 9.

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Latest

view all