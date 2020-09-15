'Kurulus Osman' season 2 premiere date revealed

The season 2 of Turkish historical drama series Kurulus Osman will premiere on November 4, 2020 after success of its first season.



According to reports, the second season of one of the world’s biggest historical dramas, will premiere on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. It will also start streaming online on the same date.

The makers of the drama series recently released the teaser trailer of Kurulus Osman and it has won the hearts of the fans.

Turkish star Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular role of Kurulus Osman, also shared the trailer of the drama on his Instagram handle.

He also revealed the drama series will go on air soon.



The trailer of the drama has received over 3.4 million views after it was released on YouTube on September 9.