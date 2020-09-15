Chrissy Teigen in awe over creative anniversary gifts from her kids

Can't connect right now! retry
With their wedding anniversary just having passed, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were gifted the most adorable presents by their children.

Through a video on Instagram, Teigen captured the moment her son Miles gifted her personalized handwritten note as well as a picture from her wedding day. The card in question read, "Hi mommy and dad. So happy you got married. I love you."

While Miles went all out in his own innocent way, the couple’s daughter Luna stepped it up a notch and painted a picture of her mom wearing a red dress.

From the moment the video went live, fans from across the globe began gushing over the tiny tyke’s gift, as well as his close resemblance with his dad John Legend.

