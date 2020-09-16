Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donated on his 36th birthday on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex decided to celebrate his day in a very special manner, along with his better half.

The two decided to make a very generous donation to a non-profit organisation called CAMFED, that is aimed at alleviating poverty in Africa by educating and empowering women.

The donation was announced by the Sussexes spokesperson.

Meanwhile, there has been an ongoing online campaign to raise money for the organisation as a way to honor both Meghan and Harry’s birthdays this year.

A large number of people came together to play their part for the noble cause, with the donation amount coming up to a total of $129,000.

They made a personal donation of $130,00 to show their own support for the cause.

Along with their contribution, the couple shared a message, saying, “‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.”

In a panel discussion earlier, Meghan took part along with CAMFED's executive director, Angie Murimirwa, for International Women’s Day last year.

“[Meghan’s] a long-standing supporter for women’s rights, for equality and for equal opportunities, and it is really exciting that she is doing this along with other women who are in the space of education on International Women’s Day,” Murimirwa said at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce
Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Latest

view all