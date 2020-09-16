Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donated on his 36th birthday on Tuesday.



The Duke of Sussex decided to celebrate his day in a very special manner, along with his better half.

The two decided to make a very generous donation to a non-profit organisation called CAMFED, that is aimed at alleviating poverty in Africa by educating and empowering women.

The donation was announced by the Sussexes spokesperson.

Meanwhile, there has been an ongoing online campaign to raise money for the organisation as a way to honor both Meghan and Harry’s birthdays this year.

A large number of people came together to play their part for the noble cause, with the donation amount coming up to a total of $129,000.

They made a personal donation of $130,00 to show their own support for the cause.

Along with their contribution, the couple shared a message, saying, “‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.”

In a panel discussion earlier, Meghan took part along with CAMFED's executive director, Angie Murimirwa, for International Women’s Day last year.

“[Meghan’s] a long-standing supporter for women’s rights, for equality and for equal opportunities, and it is really exciting that she is doing this along with other women who are in the space of education on International Women’s Day,” Murimirwa said at the time.