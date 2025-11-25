Ed Sheeran shares cute details about his daughters music preference

Ed Sheeran may be one of the world’s biggest hitmakers, but at home, his daughters have very different tastes.

The singer, who shares Lyra, five, and Jupiter, three, with wife Cherry Seaborn, says his girls prefer Disney songs over his own chart-toppers.

“They like certain songs. When I sing the Moana soundtrack it goes down well,” Ed, 34, said. “Yesterday I sang them a new song and they were like ‘can you sing Moana’.”

The Shape of You singer shared the anecdote as speculation mounted over tension between him and longtime friend Taylor Swift.

Reports surfaced suggesting Swift’s rollout for The Life Of A Showgirl had strained their relationship after landing just weeks after Ed announced his eighth studio album, Play, due September 12.

According to one insider, “Ed takes these things really seriously, and carefully plans his album releases… but then Taylor announced her's for just two weeks after. It left his team scrabbling to get as much attention before her's dropped.” The source also claimed it “wasn't the first time Taylor pulled a similar move.”

Swift later revealed on The Tonight Show that Ed learned about her engagement to Travis Kelce through her Instagram post.

When Jimmy Fallon asked, “Did Ed Sheeran learn about your engagement on Instagram?” she admitted, “That's so true,” before explaining, “He doesn't have a phone… You have to email him or FaceTime him, and he has to find an iPad.”

Ed has since dismissed talk of a rift, saying he has “got rid of the iPad as well,” adding, “My way of doing it is that me and Taylor are mates… we lock back in to where we left off.”