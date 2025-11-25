'Toy Story 5' actor get emotional as he wraps up shoot for new sequel

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen's 'Toy Story 5' is coming out on June 19, 2026

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, has expressed his feeling following the wrap of fifth sequel.

Taking it to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tim revealed that he feels affected by the wrap of Toy Story 5.

Tim has been voicing the character of "Buzz Lightyear" since the inception of the franchise in 1995.

He feels blessed to be in this wonderful space suit for so many years.

Allen penned, "I did wrap my part in Toy Story 5 Friday. Really affected me. I love these creators and love this story and blessed to be in this wonderful space suit for so many years."

Previously, he teased that the fifth entry will see Buzz and Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, realign, but the story will mainly base upon Joan Cusack’s character Jessie.

"I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do - Woody and I - do realign.

“And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more."

Directed by John Lasseter, Toy Story 5 is slated to release on June 19, 2026.

It will feature voices of Allen, Hanks, Anna Faris, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Cusack.