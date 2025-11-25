 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber clears the air surrounding her, Justin Bieber's relation

Hailey Bieber gives shocking answer to why Justin Bieber hasn’t wished her birthday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Hailey Bieber clears the air surrounding her, Justin Bieber’s relation
Hailey Bieber clears the air surrounding her, Justin Bieber’s relation

Hailey Bieber is weighing in on husband Justin Bieber’s silence on her birthday.

The mother-of-one turned 29 this week. Hailey has been greeted by many celebrity friends and fans but the major missing was his husband Justin’s wishes that spark a buzz among fans.

Rather than commenting directly on the speculation surrounding their marriage, she chose to share a set of personal moments on Instagram that ended with a simple, symbolic video.

In the final clip of her birthday carousel, Hailey and Justin stroll side-by-side, holding hands and wearing matching socks. The brief moment struck followers as an intimate reminder of their closeness, prompting many to view it as her way of shutting down ongoing rumours without addressing them outright.

The post’s timing added weight to the gesture. Justin, who has regularly posted birthday tributes to Hailey in past years, did not share anything publicly for her milestone celebration.

He has been largely absent from Instagram since November 14 and did not appear at her pre-birthday dinner for her Rhode Skin brand.

The morning after her birthday, Hailey kept her tone upbeat, posting a bright mirror selfie featuring the message: “29, thanks for all the bday wishes.” The mix of warmth and confidence helped shift attention back to her celebration rather than the silence surrounding it.

For many observers, Hailey’s choice to spotlight a quiet moment between the two—without commentary—felt intentional. No defensiveness, no dramatic captions, just an understated affirmation that they’re moving forward together.

The clip underscored that, for her, their relationship is defined more by private gestures than public speculation.

Whether read as a subtle response or simply a glimpse into their everyday life, the message landed clearly with fans: the story of their marriage isn’t dictated by outside noise.

More From Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'End of an Era' docuseries hit by road block
Taylor Swift's 'End of an Era' docuseries hit by road block
'Toy Story 5' actor get emotional as he wraps up shoot for new sequel
'Toy Story 5' actor get emotional as he wraps up shoot for new sequel
'Stranger Things': Dive into major episodes before the finale video
'Stranger Things': Dive into major episodes before the finale
Anna Wintour praises Lauren Sánchez Bezos ahead of 2026 Met Gala
Anna Wintour praises Lauren Sánchez Bezos ahead of 2026 Met Gala
Vin Diesel restores 'friendship' with Dwayne Johnson in latest social media post
Vin Diesel restores 'friendship' with Dwayne Johnson in latest social media post
Randy Travis surprising return to country music leave fans divided
Randy Travis surprising return to country music leave fans divided
Ariana Grande gets honest about her music career
Ariana Grande gets honest about her music career
Glen Powell's mother approves new romance after Sydney Sweeney drama video
Glen Powell's mother approves new romance after Sydney Sweeney drama
Robert Irwin reacts to Chris Hemsworth's imitation of Steve Irwin
Robert Irwin reacts to Chris Hemsworth's imitation of Steve Irwin