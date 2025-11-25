Hailey Bieber clears the air surrounding her, Justin Bieber’s relation

Hailey Bieber is weighing in on husband Justin Bieber’s silence on her birthday.

The mother-of-one turned 29 this week. Hailey has been greeted by many celebrity friends and fans but the major missing was his husband Justin’s wishes that spark a buzz among fans.

Rather than commenting directly on the speculation surrounding their marriage, she chose to share a set of personal moments on Instagram that ended with a simple, symbolic video.

In the final clip of her birthday carousel, Hailey and Justin stroll side-by-side, holding hands and wearing matching socks. The brief moment struck followers as an intimate reminder of their closeness, prompting many to view it as her way of shutting down ongoing rumours without addressing them outright.

The post’s timing added weight to the gesture. Justin, who has regularly posted birthday tributes to Hailey in past years, did not share anything publicly for her milestone celebration.

He has been largely absent from Instagram since November 14 and did not appear at her pre-birthday dinner for her Rhode Skin brand.

The morning after her birthday, Hailey kept her tone upbeat, posting a bright mirror selfie featuring the message: “29, thanks for all the bday wishes.” The mix of warmth and confidence helped shift attention back to her celebration rather than the silence surrounding it.

For many observers, Hailey’s choice to spotlight a quiet moment between the two—without commentary—felt intentional. No defensiveness, no dramatic captions, just an understated affirmation that they’re moving forward together.

The clip underscored that, for her, their relationship is defined more by private gestures than public speculation.

Whether read as a subtle response or simply a glimpse into their everyday life, the message landed clearly with fans: the story of their marriage isn’t dictated by outside noise.