Billie Eilish caps off 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour by teasing new album

Billie Eilish wrapped her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour by teasing a few new beginnings.

Over the weekend, the Lovely hitmaker marked the end of her longest tour to date at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

During the last concert on Sunday, November 23, she took a moment to reflect on her 14-month tour and thanked fans for their support and love.

"This has been such an amazing tour. Just very, very grateful and lucky that I got to do this tour," the 23-year-old musician said, addressing the crowd while on stage. "I feel extremely proud of this show."

Billie Eilish gets emotional on her last concert of 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour

Fighting back tears, the Grammy winner choked up at one moment. Her fans cheered loudly, their voices echoed in the venue, to encourage her.

"I know I could just keep this show going and keep doing shows," she continued, spilling some major hints about what’s next to come and her future plans. "but I have to go home and I have to make an album, and I have to get married."

"And... All things must come to an end, as we know. And all that means is a lot of other amazing things that are gonna happen eventually," the Birds of a Feather chart-topper added, teasing even more about what’s on the horizon.

Moreover, she also announced a 3D concert documentary of the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, set to premiere in theaters on March 20, 2026. It is co-directed by Eilish and James Cameron.

For the universe, Hit Me Hard and Soft is the most extended touring era of Eilish’s career so far, spanning across North America, Europe, South America, Oceania, and Asia.

As her producer and brother, Finneas brought the emotional core of the songs to the stage each night.

In order to surprise her fans the Blue singer also rotated the songs in and out depending on the city, making each show a little unique.

Interestingly, each set was designed to mimic deep-sea energy, the colours and strobes reacted to bass lines, creating an underwater illusion.