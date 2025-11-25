Joe Jonas turns 'worst idea' into viral triumph: Read on

Joe Jonas reflects on past action that he was against

Joe Jonas revealed how a lost bet with his brothers made him viral back in 2009.

The Jonas Brothers band member shared while having candid chat with Entertainment Weekly, along with Kevin and Nick, that he was advised against performing on Beyonce's iconic Single Ladies.

"I was told by a label head that this would be the worst idea, and it would ruin our career," Sophie Hunter's ex mentioned during the interview.

More than a decade later, Camp Rock 3 actor reflected on the moment with a smile.

"Check the numbers on that video, sir," emphasizing upon how viral the clip eventually turned to be.

Parody video has amassed over 33 million views on YouTube and become a fan-favorite piece of pop culture.

The clip later became promotional video for their album, Lines, Vines, Trying Times.

Joe unveiled that the video came after he 'lost a bet' to his Nick and Kevin.

The fans voted for the punishment.

However, he revealed that the three were just having fun.

"It was something that we kind of just did for fun," Joe recalled. "We were just being ridiculous, and the fans seemed to really enjoy it and thought it was silly."

He also explained that the performance was without much preparation.

Joe watched the video once and tried to mimic it on the spot.

"I think it’s probably a zero, on a zero out of 10 [scale], but luckily I think it’s all in fun,” he said.