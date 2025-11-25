'Wicked: For Good' director willingly hid 'final shot' from studio bosses

'Wicked' sequel reunites Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey

Wicked director Jon M Chu opened that hid the final shot of the film on purpose.

The scene where Ariana Grande’s character Glinda is whispering into the ear of Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

The shot is a recreation of the iconic poster for the original Wicked Broadway musical that premiered in 2003.

The Crazy Rich Asians director said that he decided not to show the image to Universal Pictures as he was worried that they might use the image in the film’s marketing campaign.

While speaking to Business Insider, Jon stated, “Do you know how hard it was to force Universal to never use it in any marketing material? They even had a poster of it for the first movie, and I was like, ‘Why are we releasing this poster”

He claimed that the studios wanted the shot so badly, but he remained firm at his decision.

“I wanted it to feel like we didn’t care about it, then suddenly it’s the last shot in For Good. So, the studio never saw that final shot. I imposed a huge thing: ‘Do not show this shot!’ They wanted it so badly”, he added.

Wicked: For Good is running successfully in theatres. It features Erivo and Grande along with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Jeff Goldblum.