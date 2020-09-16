Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan Alp mingles with Pakistani fans in Islamabad

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan Alp mingles with Pakistani fans in Islamabad

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan Alp mingled with Pakistani fans upon his arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

Cavit Çetin Güner, who portrays the role of Dogan Alp in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, was warmly welcomed by the Pakistani fans.

‘Welcome to Pakistan #Cavitcetinguner’ became top Twitter trend upon his arrival in the federal capital.

Guner mingled with fans his fans in Islamabad and enjoyed a horseback ride as well. He received love from his Pakistani fans.

The photos of the Turkish actor riding a white horse have gone viral on the internet.

Earlier, Guner turned to Instagram and shared a short video clip of Pakistani folk music and wrote, “Gooood morning, Islamabad, Pakistan.”


