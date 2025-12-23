Kevin Costner hit with new lawsuit over unpaid costume fees

Kevin Costner is facing another legal setback as he continues trying to complete his ambitious Horizon: An American Saga film series.

A California costume company has sued the actor and filmmaker for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rental fees tied to Horizon: Chapter 2.

Western Costume filed a breach of contract lawsuit in California state court on Monday against Costner and his production company, Territory Pictures.

The company is seeking about $440,000 in unpaid costume rental fees and damages.

According to the lawsuit, Western Costume issued an invoice in 2024 for roughly $134,000. The complaint states the production “did not pay the agreed upon rate for the costumes and failed to return the costumes undamaged.”

The lawsuit comes as Costner struggles to secure financing to finish the Horizon saga. Chapter 2 was originally scheduled for release last year but has been delayed after Chapter 1 earned just $38.7 million at the box office on a $100 million budget. The sequel currently has no release date.

Last year, Costner reportedly met with Saudi officials to discuss funding future installments, though no deal was reached. Chapter 3 remains unfunded and is still on hold.

Meanwhile, Costner and Territory Pictures are moving forward with a $100 million film studio project in Utah.

The legal troubles don’t end there. In March, arbitration is scheduled between Costner’s company, bondholder City National Bank, and distributor New Line Cinema over a financing dispute.

Costner is also facing a lawsuit from a stunt performer on Chapter 2 alleging sexual discrimination, harassment, and retaliation related to an unscripted rape scene filmed without a required intimacy coordinator.