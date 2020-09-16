Armeena Khan ‘not interested’ in meeting ‘Ertuğrul’ star Cavit Çetin Güner

Armeena Khan was asked by a fan to host a meet and greet with Cavit Çetin Güner

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan is apparently 'not interested' in meeting Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Cavit Çetin Güner after he arrived in Islamabad earlier today.

The Janaan star was asked by a fan to host a meet and greet with the Turkish star but it looks like the 34-year-old may have to head back home without meeting her.

After being asked by a fan to meet the Ertuğrul star, Armeena replied saying: “Umm, welcome to him and may he have a great time with you his fans. But why would I do that? Mera rishtaydaar tow nahi hai? Begaani shaadi mein Abdulli dewaani? No offence to anyone.”

As expected, fans of the historic series then went on to lambaste the diva over her statement about Güner, who plays Dogan Alp.

Retorting to one fan who compared her to Yasir Hussain over her earlier claim, Armeena said: “Really? If you’re going to disrespect me over other actors then you never respected me in the first place. Now go about your business and don’t you dare threaten me again! I’m here for my fans not disrespectful, seasonal people like you. Idiot.”



