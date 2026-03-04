Martin Short's daughter Katherine's shocking cause of death confirmed

Short adopted Katherine with his late wife Nancy Dolman, who died from cancer in 2010

Martin Short is mourning an unthinkable loss.

One week after the tragic death of his daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, her death certificate has confirmed she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to documents released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and obtained by TMZ.

Katherine, 42, died by suicide on February 23. The certificate also confirmed she has been cremated.

The Los Angeles Fire Department previously confirmed it had “responded to a reported shooting” at her Hollywood Hills home around 6:41 p.m., where “death was reported of a female.” Law enforcement sources told TMZ she was found behind a locked bedroom door with a note and a gun nearby after a friend alerted authorities.

A neighbour later told Us Weekly, “Katherine was a private person, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t friendly. She was quite outgoing.”

The Only Murders in the Building actor has kept a low profile in recent days, postponing scheduled comedy shows and skipping the SAG Awards as he grieves privately with his family.

Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, adopted Katherine in 1982. The couple also adopted sons Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36. Nancy passed away from cancer in 2010.