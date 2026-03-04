 
Geo News

Taylor Swift fiancée Travis Kelce podcast gets cameo that shocked fans

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce cohost podcast 'New Heights'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 04, 2026

Taylor Swift fiancée Travis Kelce podcast gets cameo that shocked fans
Taylor Swift fiancée Travis Kelce podcast gets cameo that shocked fans

Taylor Swift’s lover Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast had an unexpected guest this week who stole the show with hilarious and heart melting interruption.

It was none other than Jason Kelce’s 5-year-old daughter, Ellie!

Jason and Travis Kelce were in the middle of a conversation with retired NFL star Randy Moss when Ellie wandered into the frame.

She was seemingly wearing a gymnastics outfit and was struggling to put on her puffy coat.

Jason laughed as Super Bowl Champion cracked up, asking, “Is Ellie in the background?”

Jason then tried to usher his daughter out, saying, “Can you go upstairs, girlie?”

But Ellie shook her head no.

Taylor Swift fiancée Travis Kelce podcast gets cameo that shocked fans

Since she wasn’t willing to leave, Jason encouraged her to greet their guest, “Say hi to the greatest receiver to ever play football.”

Ellie slipped on the headphones, waved, and said, “Hi, Randy Moss!”

The 49-year-old Moss immediately melted, replying, “Hi, baby! How are you?”

Though Ellie briefly left the frame, she popped back in moments later to declare, “Love you, Uncle Travvy! Love you, Randy Moss!”

Jason laughed in disbelief as he tried to usher her out of the room again.

Ellie isn’t the first of Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters to make a cameo on New Heights or Kylie’s Not Gonna Lie podcast.

The couple, who share daughters Wyatt (6) Bennett (3) and Finn (almost 1) often get surprise appearances from their kids.

Kylie even joked recently about recording with baby Finn hidden under her shirt during her FAFO YouTube series.

She quipped, “We’ll be recording a full podcast, and I’ll have our youngest underneath my shirt, and fully in it. It’s delightful.”

Kylie Jenner stays by Timothee Chalamet's side as Oscars 2026 loom large
Kylie Jenner stays by Timothee Chalamet's side as Oscars 2026 loom large
Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn for 1st time since explosive rant
Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn for 1st time since explosive rant
'Dallas' star Annabel Schofield's last post reveals gut-wrenching details
'Dallas' star Annabel Schofield's last post reveals gut-wrenching details
Travis Kelce paves way for new Taylor Swift collab after 'Opalite'
Travis Kelce paves way for new Taylor Swift collab after 'Opalite'
Alex Warren wants to bring in One Direction singer on his 2026 tour
Alex Warren wants to bring in One Direction singer on his 2026 tour
From ‘Freaky Friday' to ‘Cruella': Andrew Gunn's blockbuster legacy
From ‘Freaky Friday' to ‘Cruella': Andrew Gunn's blockbuster legacy
Benny Blanco shares how he navigates Selena Gomez's mental health
Benny Blanco shares how he navigates Selena Gomez's mental health
One Direction clash is brewing between Niall Horan, Harry Styles?
One Direction clash is brewing between Niall Horan, Harry Styles?