Taylor Swift fiancée Travis Kelce podcast gets cameo that shocked fans

Taylor Swift’s lover Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast had an unexpected guest this week who stole the show with hilarious and heart melting interruption.

It was none other than Jason Kelce’s 5-year-old daughter, Ellie!

Jason and Travis Kelce were in the middle of a conversation with retired NFL star Randy Moss when Ellie wandered into the frame.

She was seemingly wearing a gymnastics outfit and was struggling to put on her puffy coat.

Jason laughed as Super Bowl Champion cracked up, asking, “Is Ellie in the background?”

Jason then tried to usher his daughter out, saying, “Can you go upstairs, girlie?”

But Ellie shook her head no.

Since she wasn’t willing to leave, Jason encouraged her to greet their guest, “Say hi to the greatest receiver to ever play football.”

Ellie slipped on the headphones, waved, and said, “Hi, Randy Moss!”

The 49-year-old Moss immediately melted, replying, “Hi, baby! How are you?”

Though Ellie briefly left the frame, she popped back in moments later to declare, “Love you, Uncle Travvy! Love you, Randy Moss!”

Jason laughed in disbelief as he tried to usher her out of the room again.

Ellie isn’t the first of Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters to make a cameo on New Heights or Kylie’s Not Gonna Lie podcast.

The couple, who share daughters Wyatt (6) Bennett (3) and Finn (almost 1) often get surprise appearances from their kids.

Kylie even joked recently about recording with baby Finn hidden under her shirt during her FAFO YouTube series.

She quipped, “We’ll be recording a full podcast, and I’ll have our youngest underneath my shirt, and fully in it. It’s delightful.”