Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski breaks silence and shares a meaningful post

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has shared a cryptic quote amid rumours about tensions between the actor and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 27-year model broke the silence and seemingly reacted to Angelina Jolie by sharing a quote: 'Happy people don't hate'.

The German model took Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture of herself posing in a tiny orange mini dress alongside the caption: 'Happy people don't hate,' followed by heart emojis.

Happy people dont hate

The post comes after it was previously claimed that 'tensions escalated' between Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 45, with family therapy no longer taking place.

The 56-year-old actor and his model girlfriend, 27, have reportedly been dating since they first appeared together during Kanye West's gig at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019.

The German beauty, who has a son, is married to Berlin-based restaurateur Roland Mary, 68, with whom she's allegedly in an open relationship with.

