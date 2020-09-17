Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'

Hema Malini lashed out at those trying to launch defamatory attacks on the Hindi film industry.

In a detailed interview with Times of India, Malini opined that Bollywood is under attack by certain individuals trying to malign the industry.



"There is drug addiction everywhere, why are they singling out Bollywood and saying that 99 per cent of them are drug addicts? Aisa humko badnaam nahi kar sakte hain yeh log (They can't defame us like this). This is unacceptable."

On the other hand, she says she agrees with BJP MP Ravi Kishan who voiced concern over the rampant drug issue in Bollywood.

"I agree with what Ravi Kishan has said that there are few people and especially, the youngsters who are indulging in drugs. We, as an industry, should come together and stop this menace from spreading in the film industry."

The actress who has been one of the cultural ambassadors of the country, added, "Ours is a reputed industry and therefore, people from all over the world want to come and do research on our culture and the film industry. There are such reputed people who work in the film industry, but some are trying to label it as a haven for drug addicts, which is not acceptable."

She further said, "Drug addiction has come to our film industry in the last few years, however we would like the government to help us erradicate drugs completely, which is ruining homes and young people's lives. We should have a regulation in our film industry, so that we stop the youngsters from getting into drug addiction."