Bollywood
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Swara Bhaskar called out Kangana and asked her to have some respect for Jaya Bachchan 

B-Town star Kangana Ranaut has been engaged in a heated feud with almost each of her fellow celebrities in Bollywood.

The Queen star has now been hit out at by another fierce and outspoken voice of Bollywood, Swara Bhaskar.

Turning to her Twitter, the Veere Di Wedding actor called out Kangana and asked her to have some respect for Jaya Bachchan after the latter’s remarks on the Rajya Sabha MP’s charged speech.

"Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Stop it, please. Keep the dirt of your mind limited to yourself, if you want to abuse me, let me .. I will gladly listen to your nonsense and fight this mud wrestling with you,” she tweeted.

“Respect for elders is the first lesson of Indian culture - and you are a perceived nationalist,” said Swara. 

