Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble

Karan Johar had earlier issued a clarification about the video featuring Deepika, Ranbir, Vicky

In the midst of Bollywood’s big drug abuse expose, an Indian politician has called for investigation on an old video circulating of some of the stars at a party.

The video featuring Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many others had gone viral a while back with many suggesting the bigwigs looked ‘stoned.’

While the matter was buried a few months later, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has brought it up again as he filed a complaint with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) urging them to investigate the video and the people who attended that party at Karan Johar’s residence.

“I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureauat BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!” he wrote on Twitter.

Karan Johar had earlier issued a clarification about the video, saying: “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid.”

