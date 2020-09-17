Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting attacked by fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were blasted by fans of the former royals who accused them of copying the Sussex pair on social media.

After an earlier visit to London’s Beigel Bake, the couple uploaded an Instagram Reel of them baking bagels. However, they were soon attacked by fans of Meghan and Harry as well as others who were not too pleased with the royal experimenting with their posting format on Instagram ‘lacking professionalism.’

One fan said that Meghan and Harry will “always be one step ahead of” the Cambridges.

“They're just copying #Harryandmeghan now that they are centre of attention again! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will always be one step ahead of #williamandkate because they truly care for everyone and everything, HRH title or not! #Sussexfamilyforever!" said the Sussex fan.

Earlier, the couple had drawn flak for posting a video of William’s visit to Belfast for Emergency Services Day with the song Watermelon Sugar by British singer Harry Styles playing in the background. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate
Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'
ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list
Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint

Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint
Katie Holmes, new man Emilio Vitolo are inseparable: 'Can't get enough of each other'

Katie Holmes, new man Emilio Vitolo are inseparable: 'Can't get enough of each other'

Latest

view all