Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting attacked by fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were blasted by fans of the former royals who accused them of copying the Sussex pair on social media.

After an earlier visit to London’s Beigel Bake, the couple uploaded an Instagram Reel of them baking bagels. However, they were soon attacked by fans of Meghan and Harry as well as others who were not too pleased with the royal experimenting with their posting format on Instagram ‘lacking professionalism.’

One fan said that Meghan and Harry will “always be one step ahead of” the Cambridges.

“They're just copying #Harryandmeghan now that they are centre of attention again! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will always be one step ahead of #williamandkate because they truly care for everyone and everything, HRH title or not! #Sussexfamilyforever!" said the Sussex fan.

Earlier, the couple had drawn flak for posting a video of William’s visit to Belfast for Emergency Services Day with the song Watermelon Sugar by British singer Harry Styles playing in the background.



