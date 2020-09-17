Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first romantic text was a ghost emoji

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic courtship is more a modern fairytale than realised as the Duke apparently wooed Meghan via text message, using an emojis.

Among the other revelations about the couple's love story in the new book 'Finding Freedom' is the fact that Prince apparently attracted his Princess via text message.

Harry and Meghan first met at London's Soho House. And after the hangout with friends, The Duke wasted no time texting to his future wife.

"His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face," according to a source interviewed for the book, written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

It added: "For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince."

This was, apparently, Harry's way of being very direct about the love connection he was feeling.

"He definitely didn’t hide the fact that he was keen. He wanted her to know he was very interested," a friend of Meghan's revealed in the book.