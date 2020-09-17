Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first romantic text was a ghost emoji

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic courtship is more a modern fairytale than realised as the Duke apparently wooed Meghan via text message, using an emojis.

Among the other revelations about the couple's love story in the new book 'Finding Freedom' is the fact that Prince apparently attracted his Princess via text message.

Harry and Meghan first met at London's Soho House. And after the hangout with friends, The Duke wasted no time texting to his future wife.

"His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face," according to a source interviewed for the book, written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

It added: "For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince."

This was, apparently, Harry's way of being very direct about the love connection he was feeling.

"He definitely didn’t hide the fact that he was keen. He wanted her to know he was very interested," a friend of Meghan's revealed in the book.

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce
Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly

Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly
Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Latest

view all