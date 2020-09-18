Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminem and his home invader to meet in court?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Eminem would come face-to-face with his home invader if the case goes to trial.

The 47-year-old music icon confronted the home invader, identified as Hughes Matthew, after he allegedly broke into his mansion in Clinton Township, earlier this year. The rapper initially thought Hughes was his nephew visiting the mansion.

According to police, the home intruder told Eminem he was going to kill him.

The singer is yet to comment publicly on what happened on April 5 at his home in Michigan.

According to a tabloid, if the case ultimately goes to trial Eminem will have to appear at trial, otherwise the case will be dismissed.

According to an official's testimony, Eminem led Hughes through his home to the exit and added a brick was found near a shattered window in the home.

Detective Dan Quinn also said surveillance footage showed Hughes was on the property for "quite some time" before he entered through the window.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot
Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Latest

view all