Eminem and his home invader to meet in court?

Eminem would come face-to-face with his home invader if the case goes to trial.



The 47-year-old music icon confronted the home invader, identified as Hughes Matthew, after he allegedly broke into his mansion in Clinton Township, earlier this year. The rapper initially thought Hughes was his nephew visiting the mansion.

According to police, the home intruder told Eminem he was going to kill him.



The singer is yet to comment publicly on what happened on April 5 at his home in Michigan.

According to a tabloid, if the case ultimately goes to trial Eminem will have to appear at trial, otherwise the case will be dismissed.

According to an official's testimony, Eminem led Hughes through his home to the exit and added a brick was found near a shattered window in the home.

Detective Dan Quinn also said surveillance footage showed Hughes was on the property for "quite some time" before he entered through the window.