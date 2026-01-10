Former Disney child actor Matt Prokop arrested

High School Musical actor Matt Prokop has been taken into custody in Victoria County, Texas, and now faces multiple criminal charges.

The now 35-year-old was arrested on Christmas Eve and is currently being held without bail in the Victoria County jail.

His charges include one for possession of child pornography, according to The Wrap.

The outlet reported that the arrest took place as Prokop violated terms of his bond from a 2024 arrest, which had included charges related to aggravated assault of a family member as well as evading and resisting arrest.

After authorities re-evaluated the case, a warrant was issued for possession of child pornography.

Prokop first rose to prominence as a teen actor appearing in television favorites such as Hannah Montana and The Office before landing the co-leading role of Zara in Disney’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

He also starred in Disney Channel’s Geek Charming, where he met his former castmate Sarah Hyland.

The two dated for a couple of years before breaking up in 2014 when Hayland ordered restraining order against him on grounds of physical and verbal abuse.