Ariana Grande sets record straight about new music album

Ariana Grande addressed the speculations revolving around her new music.

The Thank u, Next singer, who has recently wrapped up her role as Glinda in Wicked franchise and ready to kick off her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour, discussed the possibility of new music in near future.

In an interview with Variety, the 7 Rings crooner, whose tour kicks off in June, told the outlet that her new music won't be released beforehand.

"No — definitely not. Nothing is coming before May," she said.

The Grammy winner then addressed the fans, saying, “I love them so much, but sometimes I want to ask, 'Do you think there’s another version of me out there who had time to write an album?' Not yet — but soon enough."

Soon after the interview was published, a fan on Instagram posted the quotation on their account.

Seemingly coming across the post, Grande clarified what she really meant.

She wrote in the comment section, “welp i never said 'but soon enough' or mentioned any months! lol my goooooodness.”

“All i said was 'no' and 'do they think there’s a clone of me out there somewhere'! there must’ve been a zoom glitch or something,” she added. “But hello & love you all.”

In another comment, Grande continued, “ma’am I would need an extra brain and four more arms."

Aside from music, Grande is set to star in the upcoming Focker In-Law movie, which will be released in November 2026, as well as season 13 of American Horror Story.

Grande will also lend her voice to an animated film adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book Oh, the Places You'll Go! alongside Josh Gad.