Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Demi Lovato is giving plausible reasons for her friends to believe that she is rushing to get married to beau Max Ehrich.

As reported by E!News, those close to Lovato are hesitant about her marrying Ehrich, specially after his comments gushing over Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande became public.

Although Lovato cleared the air calling the tweets fake, her friends are not convinced.

Although Ehrich deleted his Twitter afterwards, fans dug out an old video wherein he confessed his love for Gomez.

"I think she’s an extremely, extremely, extremely talented girl, and I’ve actually had a major crush on her since 2010," he started in the old Instagram Live video. "And I—my teenage self, like, said it in an interview as well so it’s kind of been this ongoing thing but then like obviously I put it out on Twitter, and I didn’t even realize that would catch like—that people would take that like seriously."

In the midst of the drama, a source said Lovato was "hurt" and "really upset" when the Ehrich-Gomez posts surfaced on social media.

"She is head over heels for Max and doesn't want to be heartbroken," the source said. "She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine."

"People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max," the source added.

However, Lovato is "truly in love" is so crazy about him that she even relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta to be with him while he's shooting Southern Gospel.

"Demi insisted on being with Max in Atlanta the entire time he will be filming," the insider added, "They are inseparable and she doesn't like to be without him."

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce
Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly

Queen Elizabeth can make Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come crashing down ruthlessly
Baby on-board for Ashley Tisdale, husband Christopher French

Baby on-board for Ashley Tisdale, husband Christopher French

Latest

view all