Demi Lovato's pals skeptical about Max Ehrich's intentions after Selena Gomez drama

Demi Lovato is giving plausible reasons for her friends to believe that she is rushing to get married to beau Max Ehrich.



As reported by E!News, those close to Lovato are hesitant about her marrying Ehrich, specially after his comments gushing over Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande became public.



Although Lovato cleared the air calling the tweets fake, her friends are not convinced.

Although Ehrich deleted his Twitter afterwards, fans dug out an old video wherein he confessed his love for Gomez.

"I think she’s an extremely, extremely, extremely talented girl, and I’ve actually had a major crush on her since 2010," he started in the old Instagram Live video. "And I—my teenage self, like, said it in an interview as well so it’s kind of been this ongoing thing but then like obviously I put it out on Twitter, and I didn’t even realize that would catch like—that people would take that like seriously."

In the midst of the drama, a source said Lovato was "hurt" and "really upset" when the Ehrich-Gomez posts surfaced on social media.

"She is head over heels for Max and doesn't want to be heartbroken," the source said. "She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine."

"People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max," the source added.

However, Lovato is "truly in love" is so crazy about him that she even relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta to be with him while he's shooting Southern Gospel.

"Demi insisted on being with Max in Atlanta the entire time he will be filming," the insider added, "They are inseparable and she doesn't like to be without him."