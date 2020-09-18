Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Vikram Bhatt says drug abuse not exclusive to Bollywood: 'Is NCB created for film industry?'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Vikram Bhatt says drug abuse not exclusive to Bollywood: 'Is NCB created for film industry?'

Vikram Bhatt came forth exposing the dark underbelly of the Hindi film industry-related closely to the drugs mafia. 

The filmmaker echoed support for Kangana Ranaut's claims revealing that he was once told about high profile Bollywood parties in which trays full of drugs would be presented to the guests and then they would pick a drug of their choice.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Vikram said, “I have never been to a party where drugs have been taken by anyone. I have been to big parties. Somebody once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I’ve been to.”

His daughter Krishna also agreed to what her father said, stating that she was aware of such parties, but had never taken drugs herself.

Vikram then said that although he has never been to party where this sort of activity has happened, this doesn’t mean that the problem does not exist.

However, he did acknowledge that drug consumption is not exclusive to Bollywood.

“Now you tell me that it is possible that the consumption of drugs in the entire country is only in the film industry. Everyone knows that this is not possible. There are rich and high profile people who are not a part of the film industry. But people are trying to get a hold of only Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight,” he said.

“I am not saying that there is no usage of drugs in the film industry. If this is happening in the whole world then must be going on in the film industry too. It seems childish to say and believe that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood. Is the Narcotics Control Bureau created just for the film industry?" Vikram added.

More From Bollywood:

Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke at 63

Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke at 63
Shilpa Shetty addresses fraud allegations targeting her and husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty addresses fraud allegations targeting her and husband Raj Kundra

Ishaan Khatter says people took racially offensive 'Khaali Peeli' song 'out of context'

Ishaan Khatter says people took racially offensive 'Khaali Peeli' song 'out of context'
Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble

Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble
Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs
Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager
Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'

Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'
Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row

Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row

Latest

view all