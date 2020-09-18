Vikram Bhatt says drug abuse not exclusive to Bollywood: 'Is NCB created for film industry?'

Vikram Bhatt came forth exposing the dark underbelly of the Hindi film industry-related closely to the drugs mafia.



The filmmaker echoed support for Kangana Ranaut's claims revealing that he was once told about high profile Bollywood parties in which trays full of drugs would be presented to the guests and then they would pick a drug of their choice.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Vikram said, “I have never been to a party where drugs have been taken by anyone. I have been to big parties. Somebody once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I’ve been to.”

His daughter Krishna also agreed to what her father said, stating that she was aware of such parties, but had never taken drugs herself.

Vikram then said that although he has never been to party where this sort of activity has happened, this doesn’t mean that the problem does not exist.

However, he did acknowledge that drug consumption is not exclusive to Bollywood.

“Now you tell me that it is possible that the consumption of drugs in the entire country is only in the film industry. Everyone knows that this is not possible. There are rich and high profile people who are not a part of the film industry. But people are trying to get a hold of only Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight,” he said.

“I am not saying that there is no usage of drugs in the film industry. If this is happening in the whole world then must be going on in the film industry too. It seems childish to say and believe that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood. Is the Narcotics Control Bureau created just for the film industry?" Vikram added.