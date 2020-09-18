Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke at 63

Renowned Indian fashion designed Sharbari Dutta passed away on Thursday after she suffered a stroke. She was 63.



According to Indian media, Sharbari who lived alone at her residence, was found dead in the washroom of her home in Kolkata on Thursday evening.

Doctors have diagnosed stroke as the cause of her death and the body has been sent for the autopsy, the media reported citing the family sources.

Dutta is survived by her son Amalin Dutt, who is also a fashion designed by profession.