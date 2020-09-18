Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 18 2020
Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke at 63

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Renowned Indian fashion designed Sharbari Dutta passed away on Thursday after she suffered a stroke. She was 63.

According to Indian media, Sharbari who lived alone at her residence, was found dead in the washroom of her home in Kolkata on Thursday evening.

Doctors have diagnosed stroke as the cause of her death and the body has been sent for the autopsy, the media reported citing the family sources.

Dutta is survived by her son Amalin Dutt, who is also a fashion designed by profession.

Salman Khan was the only choice for 'Wanted', reveals Boney Kapoor

NCB examines viral party video of Karan Johar's house

Vikram Bhatt says drug abuse not exclusive to Bollywood: 'Is NCB created for film industry?'

Shilpa Shetty addresses fraud allegations targeting her and husband Raj Kundra

Ishaan Khatter says people took racially offensive 'Khaali Peeli' song 'out of context'

Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble

Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs

Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager

