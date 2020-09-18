Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William's comment 'revenge is sweet', which he made ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, is resurfacing on social media amid rumours about the tensions between the two brothers.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly made the comment 'revenge will be sweet' when he was going to become Prince Harry's best man at his wedding with Meghan Markle in Windsor on 19 May.

It's worth mentioning here that Prince Harry was also the best man when the Duke of Cambridge married Kate Middleton in 2011. 

Some media outlets claimed Prince William's comment "revenge is sweet" could suggest more obstacles are to come before the brothers can address their differences.

William and Harry used to share a close bond and charmed the nation with their relationship, as the two royals would light-heartedly mock each other in public. 

Now, there are rumours that they hit a major obstacle when Harry introduced his then girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to her future brother and sister-in-law — William and Kate. 

According to the sympathetic account of the Sussexes’ exit, ‘Finding Freedom’, William advised Harry to “get to know this girl” before rushing into a serious commitment with her.

