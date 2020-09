India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is examining a video that reportedly went viral from a party at Karan Johar's house.

According to the local media, the viral party video is under the agency's scanner and forensic lab to check for authenticity.

The NCB is investigating the matter after a complaint was lodged by Manjinder Sirsa.

The video shows Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and many others partying at Karan Johar's house.