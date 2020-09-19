Kanye West leaves fans baffled as he tweets about daughter North being taken away

Kanye West has left fans all over the globe concerned after making yet another perplexing tweet.

The US rapper seems like having another one of his bipolar episodes right now and the Kardashian-Jenner clan is at odds again with him.



The dad of four posted and then deleted a disturbing message in which he wrote about being murdered and having his daughter North taken away from him.

“NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN," Kanye said.

He added, “WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU."

Kanye also attached a photo of 7-year-old North with his tweet.

A number of fans got concerned over Kanye's mental state and urged him to seek help.

“He needs help y’all,” wrote a fan. “Real help. Stop feeing into this.”

Meanwhile another wrote, “We saw your deleted tweet. You need help from doctors, family and friends. this is not going to end well without that. first doctors.”