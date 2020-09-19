Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 19 2020
Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

American actor Jennifer Aniston mourned the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she lost her battle against cancer on Friday.

Turning to her Instagram, the Friends actor, 51, expressed her grief over the devastating loss of the feminist political icon.

“This is so devastating for our country. Thank you for everything you did…Rest in power RBG,” wrote Aniston.

She also shared a monochrome shot of Ginsburg and added a broken-hearted emoji alongside it.

Apart from that, the actor reminded her followers to vote in the upcoming general elections, as she wrote: “Everyone, PLEASE, right now, make a plan to VOTE.”


