Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who essays the role of Dogan Alp (Roshaan) in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has thanked Pakistan actress Nimra Khan.



Guner, who arrived in Pakistan recently, extended his gratitude to Nimra Khan after she welcomed him in Islamabad.

The Khwaab Tabeer actress, in her Instagram story, had earlier welcomed Cavit Çetin to Pakistan saying “Welcome to Pakistan.”

The Turkish star shared the same picture and thanked the Pakistani actress with a victory emoji saying “Thank you @nimrakhan_official”.

Guner essays the role of Dogan Alp, Ertugrul’s close aide in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Turkish stars' popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after the drama series started airing in the country in Urdu dubbing.