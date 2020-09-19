James Bond: New featurette unveils 'No Time To Die' villain Safin

Rami Malik plays the villain in the upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die", which will be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.

Speaking about his role in a new featurette, the actor said: “What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling… thinking of himself as heroic."

The featurette also provides more glimpses into the movie which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen.



"No Time To Die" is scheduled to release in November.

Meanwhile, it's been learned that British actor Tom Hardy has been cast to replace Daniel Craig as fictional MI6 agent in the James Bond franchise.