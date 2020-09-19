Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

James Bond: New featurette unveils 'No Time To Die' villain Safin

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Rami Malik plays the villain in the upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die", which will be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.

Speaking about his role in a new featurette, the actor said: “What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling… thinking of himself as heroic."

The featurette also provides more glimpses into the movie which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen.

"No Time To Die" is scheduled to release in November.

Meanwhile, it's been learned that British actor Tom Hardy has been cast to replace Daniel Craig as fictional MI6 agent in the James Bond franchise.

More From Entertainment:

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony
Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason
Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle
Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'

Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'
Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'
Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health

Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health
Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister

Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister
Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP

Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP
Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?

Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?

Latest

view all