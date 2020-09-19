Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

Meghan Markle is mourning the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday.

Paying a tribute to the late judge, the wife of Prince Harry issued a statement to US publication "People" on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex said in the statement that Ginsburg was “a true inspiration” for her.

“With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

The former actress added, "She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.”

Affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, the 87-year-old Ginsburg was the oldest of nine Supreme Court justices.

She died after a fight with pancreatic cancer, the court announced, saying she passed away "surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC."

Coming just 46 days before an election in which President Donald Trump lags his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, the vacancy offers the Republican a chance to lock in a conservative majority at the court for decades to come.

Trump issued a statement praising Ginsburg as a "titan of the law," but gave no indication whether he intended to press ahead with a nomination.

Accolades flowed in for the pioneering Jewish justice.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," said Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump´s predecessor Barack Obama said in a tweet that Ginsburg "fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals."