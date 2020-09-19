Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Meghan Markle is mourning the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday.

Paying a tribute to the late judge, the wife of Prince Harry issued a statement to US publication "People" on Saturday. 

The Duchess of Sussex said in the statement that Ginsburg was “a true inspiration” for her.

“With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

The former actress added, "She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.”

Affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, the 87-year-old Ginsburg was the oldest of nine Supreme Court justices.

She died after a fight with pancreatic cancer, the court announced, saying she passed away "surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC."

Coming just 46 days before an election in which President Donald Trump lags his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, the vacancy offers the Republican a chance to lock in a conservative majority at the court for decades to come.

Trump issued a statement praising Ginsburg as a "titan of the law," but gave no indication whether he intended to press ahead with a nomination.

Accolades flowed in for the pioneering Jewish justice.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," said Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump´s predecessor Barack Obama said in a tweet that Ginsburg "fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals."

More From Entertainment:

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony
Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason
Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle
Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'

Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'
'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'
Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health

Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health
Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister

Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister
Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP

Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP
Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?

Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?
Kim Kardashian is ‘at the end of her rope’ with Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian is ‘at the end of her rope’ with Kanye West's antics

Latest

view all