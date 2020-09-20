Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'

Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset

Cardi B has stepped forward addressing rumours that her marriage with Offset ended because of his cheating scandals.



The WAP rapper on Saturday took to Instagram to reveal the reason behind her split with Offset.



"I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it," Cardi told her millions of followers. "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear," she added.

Cardi went on to admit that things between her and Offset haven't been hunky dory always, this time it was entirely different.

"This time, I wasn't crying," she said, "Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that [expletive] that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating..."

"I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole [expletive] complete lie," she added. "That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's [expletive]."

The rapper went on to say that the real reason why she officially called it quits was because she was sick of all the bickering.

"I just got tired of [expletive] arguing," she revealed. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."

"When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be...," she went on, adding, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

Cardi B and Offset share a two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.