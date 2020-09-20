Malaika Arora moves out of quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus

Malaika Arora has been having a steady recovery after getting diagnosed with COVID-19 almost two weeks ago.



The actress seems to be well on the path to recovery after which she moved out of quarantine and came home to her family.

Malaika met her darling dog Casper and son Arhaan as shown in a post she shared on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a picture from her bedroom and captioned it, “Reunited.”

The snap shows Malaika's besides her dog Casper sitting by her on the bed.

The actress had earlier given a glimpse inside her quarantine.

The picture showed her son Arhaan and dog Casper looking at her from the other balcony.

“Love knows no boundaries. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through,” she wrote as caption.







