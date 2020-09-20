Mahesh Bhatt's kids, Pooja, Shaheen, Alia Bhatt pen touching tributes amid controversy

Pooja, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt have come forth to remind him he is still 'a good person'

Famed Indian director Mahesh Bhatt has been stuck in a bit of a puddle since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

While many pointed fingers at the filmmaker for his alleged involvement with Rhea Chakrabortry in the suicide abetment case, his daughters, Pooja, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt have come forth to remind him he is still “a good person.”

"Birthday greetings to my father, teacher, friend, guide... Thank you for teaching me to exult in the now, embrace uncertainty & endure strife. And even though you named me ‘Pooja’, never to pray for an easy life!” Pooja wrote.

Shaheen also penned a tribute for him, writing: "Old words that ring as true today: "I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house.”

“My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am. He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is. Happy Birthday my Papa, my greatest ally,” she added.

Alia also wrote a touching caption for Bhatt: "I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today... Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film... "Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become... remember who you are... remember!" Happy bday my mufasa.. you’re a good man! never believe anything else.”