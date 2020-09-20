Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

By
Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who inked multi-million deal with Netflix, are confident that taking a risk on their deal the streaming giant will pay off after their royal exit.

According to a report by US Weekly, Prince Harry and Meghan see their Netflix deal “as a way of rebuilding their reputation” after they announced to step down as royal members earlier this year.

The US Weekly, citing the source, reported that the Netflix deal will not only grant Harry and Meghan full financial independence from the royal family, but also rebuild their reputation, which was hit in some circles after their controversial royal exit.

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals earlier this year and moved to United States with their son Archie.

The couple earlier this month struck a multi-million deal with Netflix to produce films and documentaries under their production company.

They announced in a statement “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” they said and that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

