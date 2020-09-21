Jennifer Aniston hosts a mini ‘Friends’ reunion during the 2020 Emmy Awards

Monday Sep 21, 2020
As fans of the classic sitcom Friends eagerly wait for the actual reunion to get filmed, stars of show teamed up to give a mini surprise to their devotees.
Jennifer Aniston served as the Emmy Awards 2020’s first in-person presenter on Sunday, after which she returned home to give a surprise to her fans watching the virtual ceremony.
Joining her at home were Lisa Kudrow and Corteney Cox, her costars from Friends, who teased a bit of a reunion for desperate fans at home.
The trio was also joined by Jason Bateman for a brief moment, as they put on their most casual outfits to witness the biggest night of television.
Aniston had been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show. The award, however, went to Zendaya for her role in Euphoria.