Katrina Kaif sends love to Kareena Kapoor on her 40th birthday

Monday Sep 21, 2020
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif extended love and wishes to Kareena Kapoor on her 40th birthday on Monday.
The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared a dashing throwback photo of Kareena on her story.
She wrote over the photo, “Happy Birthday. Happiest birthday to the most wonderful @kareenakapoorkhan….”
Katrina further wrote, “there’s no one like [you], may you get back all the kindness and love and positivity [you] shower on others.”
She also dropped sweet wishes with love in the comment section after Kareena shared a pre-birthday message on her Instagram.
Katrina wrote, “Happiest happiest birthday.”
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.