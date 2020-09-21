Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic shares iconic quote of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on gender equality

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Esra Bilgic shares iconic quote of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on gender equality

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared an iconic quote of late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to raise her voice on gender equality in society.

Sharing a few pictures of women from Afghanistan and Sudan with hashtag gender equality in Turkish language, the Ramo star posted the iconic quote of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. RBG,” Esra posted.

In the Turkish language (translated by google), Esra Bilgic says: “The first two photos are from Afghanistan. It may be a small step for us, but now, in Afghanistan, the name of the mother of the child will be on identity cards. Previously, only father's name was written.”

“The third photo is from Sudan, where the democracy process started. 24-year-old architecture student Alaa Salah in white attire addresses women. # Social Gender Equality #Kandaka.”

On the work front, Esra is currently featured in crime drama Ramo, the second season of which has recently hit the screens.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney
Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma
Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?
Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture
Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy

Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy
Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report

Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report
Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'

Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'
2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry

2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry
Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020

Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020
Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Latest

view all