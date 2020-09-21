Daniel Levy urges fans to vote for 'love and acceptance' after 'Schitt's Creek' win

Daniel Levy and the entire cast of Schitt’s Creek has taken over headlines globally after they swept the 2020 Primetime Emmys on Sunday.



Accepting his accolade for Best Comedy Series, an emotional Daniel used the moment under the spotlight to urge Americans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election in November.

Opening up about Schitt’s Creek being a true depiction of ‘love and acceptance’, Daniel said: “Our show, at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something we need more of now ever than before.”

“For any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so, and go out and vote, and that’s the only way we’re going to have some love and acceptance out there,” said Daniel, adding: “I’m so sorry for making this political, but I had to.”

Schitt’s Creek broke the Emmys record by bagging a total of nine major awards for all comedy categories and dominating the award show.