Meet Bollywood’s favourite Pakistani fashion designer, Faraz Manan

Celebrated Pakistani fashion designer, Faraz Manan is hailed not just in his home country but has become a leading name in all of South Asia, including the glitzy world of Bollywood.

The fashion icon has become a favourite for all B-Town divas who have been getting their hands on his pieces and representing his brand.

Throwback photos of the designer rubbing shoulders with Kareena Kapoor have also been making rounds on social media where the two stars got together for dinner along with other friends.

Speaking about his close ties with the Veere Di Wedding actor, Manan told Khaleej Times in an earlier interview: “Working with Kareena (Kapoor) has been great! We are good friends now, and have a blast working together. She is perfectly suited for my brand’s aesthetics and carries the outfits well.”

“She has also been the face of our Crescent Lawn collection for the past couple of years, and is something of a muse to me,” he added.

Manan’s designer bridal wear has been worn by the likes of Sridevi, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many others.