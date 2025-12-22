Dwayne Johnson share details on how ‘Jumanji' honoured late Robin Williams

Dwayne Johnson opened up about the story behind touching tribute to the late Robin Williams in the upcoming Jumanji movie.

The Dead Poet Society actor starred in the original film along with Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce.

Williams played a man named Alan, who gets stuck inside the magical titular board game for 26 years until two children rediscover the game and accidentally summon him back into the real world.

Johnson, who joined the Jumanji franchise in 2017, during his appearance at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration he caught up with People magazine to whom he explained that he knew he wanted to honour Williams but he wasn’t sure how.

“It was my idea to honour him in some way, and I didn't know how to do it,” Johnson recalled. “And our costume designer, L.J. [Laura Jean Shannon] … goes, ‘What if I got the original dice [from the first movie]?' And that's what happened.”

Earlier this year, Johnson revealed that he wore the dice around his neck throughout filming.

In a reel shared on Instagram, Johnson is seen driving a golf cart around the Universal studio as he shows off the dice.

"As you see, a little Easter egg for Dr Bravestone. This is the dice from the original Jumanji with Robin Williams, as a show of respect," he said.

Johnson first starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle along with Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

All the actors are reprising their roles for the final film which is slated for release on December 11, 2026.