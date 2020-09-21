Prince Harry chooses filmmaking as his profession?

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry has reportedly started taking online production classes to become a professional filmmaker after scoring a multi-year Netflix deal.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly sees Ron Howard -  who became one of the most respected figures behind the camera in Hollywood - as his role model.

The 66-year-old director, who won two Oscars, has made several hit movies such as 'Apollo 13', 'The Da Vinci Code' and 'Rush'.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: "Harry has been doing courses, most recently a five-day ‘creative producing lab'."

The Duke of Sussex reportedly intends to use his skills in documentary filmmaking and navigating truth and ethics.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the production deal with Netflix to make content that would inform and "give hope" to audiences.

As part of the deal, the couple will make documentaries, films, scripted and kids’ programmes for the platform's 193m subscribers. 

