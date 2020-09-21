Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump in dazzling pool photo

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 21 2020
Monday Sep 21, 2020

Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump in dazzling swimsuit photo

Indian star Anushka Sharma, who recently announced she was expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, showed off her growing baby bump in a dazzling swimsuit picture on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Zero actress shared her dazzling picture in black swimsuit with the quotes of famous spiritual teachers Ram Dass and Eckhart Tolle on World Gratitude Day.

Quoting Eckhart Tolle, Anushka said, “Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because. Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance".

" After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass

In the adorable photo, growing baby bump of Anushka is clearly visible.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Anushka Sharma recently announced she was expecting her first child with hubby Virat Kohli.

