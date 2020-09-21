Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report

Kanye West's admission that he and Kim Kardashian initially planned to abort eldest daughter North before his wife changed her mind and decided to have the child, is said to have rocked the celebrity couple's marriage.

According to multiple reports, they are trying to make it work by spending time together on a series of holidays.



A latest report has now claimed that Kim Kardashian is ready to divorce Kanye West and has it all planned out.

Citing an insider Page Six reported that Kim is still considering whether to end her marriage.

"Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode," a source told the publication.

Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder, and recently had another Twitter meltdown in which he filmed himself peeing on one of his Grammys and shared a journalist's contact details.



He also addressed a tweet to daughter North which read: "NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON'T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN. WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU."



