Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali gets poetic in latest Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Sajal Ali has shared a heart-melting post apparently for her better half Ahad Mir on Instagram, asking him 'Haal kaisa hay janab ka?'

The 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' star posted two sweet pictures of herself on Instagram with a heartwarming caption that shows her love for her husband.

Sajal shared a black and white photo to show off her real beauty with sparkling smile on her face.

The actress appeared to be gorgeous lady in the second snap as she carried a bunch of flowers in her hands. 

View this post on Instagram

Haal kaisa hay janab ka ?

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

Earlier, Sajal Ali received an abundance of love from her mother-in-law after she uploaded a picture to her profile.

Showering immense love on her daughter-in-law, Ahad Raza Mir's mother wrote, "Say Mashallah," with three heart emojis.


More From Entertainment:

'Elf sequel won't happen because of friction between Will Ferrell and film director'

'Elf sequel won't happen because of friction between Will Ferrell and film director'

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney
Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma
Orlando Bloom papped armed after Katy Perry’s stalker threatens his life

Orlando Bloom papped armed after Katy Perry’s stalker threatens his life
Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?
Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture
Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy

Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy
Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report

Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report
Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'

Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'
2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry

2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry

Latest

view all