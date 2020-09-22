Sajal Ali gets poetic in latest Instagram post

Sajal Ali has shared a heart-melting post apparently for her better half Ahad Mir on Instagram, asking him 'Haal kaisa hay janab ka?'

The 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' star posted two sweet pictures of herself on Instagram with a heartwarming caption that shows her love for her husband.

Sajal shared a black and white photo to show off her real beauty with sparkling smile on her face.

The actress appeared to be gorgeous lady in the second snap as she carried a bunch of flowers in her hands.

Earlier, Sajal Ali received an abundance of love from her mother-in-law after she uploaded a picture to her profile.

Showering immense love on her daughter-in-law, Ahad Raza Mir's mother wrote, "Say Mashallah," with three heart emojis.



